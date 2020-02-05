|
|
Peter "Vic" Krebs, Jr.
1/27/1934 – 1/25/2020
Preceded in death by his wife, Carol and son, Dennis. Survived by children, Victor, Sean, Craig, Kevin and Sheri; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Friends and family will gather from 2-3 p.m. Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or read the complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral. com.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020