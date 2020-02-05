Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Krebs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter "Vic" Krebs Jr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter "Vic" Krebs Jr. Obituary
Peter "Vic" Krebs, Jr.

1/27/1934 – 1/25/2020

Preceded in death by his wife, Carol and son, Dennis. Survived by children, Victor, Sean, Craig, Kevin and Sheri; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Friends and family will gather from 2-3 p.m. Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or read the complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral. com.

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -