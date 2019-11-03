|
Peter L. McLaughlin
age 62, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born April 8, 1957 in Canton, a son of the late Morris and Georgia (Petree) McLaughlin, and had been a Carrollton resident since 1995, previously growing up and residing in Waynesburg. Pete was a 1975 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He was retired from Timken Steel, after 30 years' service, where he was an inspector in the Gambrinus Plant. Pete was an avid golfer and played almost daily at Carroll Meadows where they resided. Earlier on he and his brother, Dennis, had a band and played at several local venues. They wrote most of their music and it will be played at calling hours and the service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers, Judy, Dennis and Cecil. Pete is survived by his wife, Debra Rininger, a son, Peter McLaughlin II, and a step-daughter, Brandee Moore, and her son, Adam Lashley.
Services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019