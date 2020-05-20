Peter Victor Brozzetti



83, of Riverview, passed away at home on May 11, 2020. Born in Brewster, Ohio, he leaves behind sons Mark and Brian Brozzetti; daughter, Debi Drury and husband Ken, all from Riverview;



grandchildren, Jacob Brozzetti, Adriene Justice and Claudia Garnett, all from Ohio; Andrew Gibson and Ben Drury, both from Riverview and six greatgrandkids. Words cannot describe how much he was loved and will be deeply missed by all those that knew him.



Due to Covid-19, only a small family



gathering will take place at the gravesite on May 23, 2020. Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store