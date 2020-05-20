Peter Victor Brozzetti
Peter Victor Brozzetti

83, of Riverview, passed away at home on May 11, 2020. Born in Brewster, Ohio, he leaves behind sons Mark and Brian Brozzetti; daughter, Debi Drury and husband Ken, all from Riverview;

grandchildren, Jacob Brozzetti, Adriene Justice and Claudia Garnett, all from Ohio; Andrew Gibson and Ben Drury, both from Riverview and six greatgrandkids. Words cannot describe how much he was loved and will be deeply missed by all those that knew him.

Due to Covid-19, only a small family

gathering will take place at the gravesite on May 23, 2020. Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121

Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
May 15, 2020
I knew Pete many years ago in the food business. He was always a good guy and a pleasure to know.
Kris Lacy
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Brozzetti Family for the loss of your loved one, Peter Victor, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
