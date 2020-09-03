1/
Peter W. Eaglowski
1929 - 2020
Peter W. Eaglowski

age 91 of Massillon, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Pete was born May 3, 1929 in Massillon to the late Casimer and Amelia (Rutkowski) Eaglowski. He was a long time employee of Canton Floors, retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters, Rose Jezewski, Frances Narvett, Helen Menegay, Victoria Schmidt, Bernice Chura, Betty O'Neil, Irene Magistro and Marjorie Hollander; three brothers, Joseph Eaglowski, Casimer Eaglowski, and Louis Eaglowski; son-in-law, Jeffrey Bresson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nina M. Eaglowski; six children, Peter R. (Lori) Eaglowski, Beth (Ken) Newstetter, Don Eaglowski, Marsha Bresson, Andrew Eaglowski, Jane (Bruce) Hensley; eight grandchildren, Chris (Sara) Newstetter, Miles (Hannah) Eaglowski, Blake, Lauren and Caroline Hensley, Tyler and Haley Eaglowski, Sean Bresson; and great-granddaughter, Emma. The family would like to thank Lisa Conley, Cindy Baughman and Patty Lake for their loving and compassionate care.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private mass and burial have been planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pete's memory to St. Barbara Church Memorial Fund.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
