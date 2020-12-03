Peter Williams
age 89, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home with family. Born in Canton October 5, 1931, he was a driver for Canton City Lines and RTA.
He is preceded in death by father, Peter A. Williams; mother and step-father, Opal and Louis Milini; and all of his siblings. Survivors include wife, Joan Williams; children: Louis Williams, Mark Williams, Jason Williams, Richard (Amy) Williams, Jennifer (Michael) McDonald; grandchildren: Tony Allman, Michael McDonald, Molly McDonald, Lilly Williams, Daemon Williams; and nieces and nephews. Peter fought in the Golden Gloves and won two championships. He loved music and the stage and was involved in community and professional theater.
Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with a procession and graveside service to follow. He will be laid to rest at North Lawn Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit:www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721