PETER WILLIAMS
1931 - 2020
Peter Williams

age 89, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home with family. Born in Canton October 5, 1931, he was a driver for Canton City Lines and RTA.

He is preceded in death by father, Peter A. Williams; mother and step-father, Opal and Louis Milini; and all of his siblings. Survivors include wife, Joan Williams; children: Louis Williams, Mark Williams, Jason Williams, Richard (Amy) Williams, Jennifer (Michael) McDonald; grandchildren: Tony Allman, Michael McDonald, Molly McDonald, Lilly Williams, Daemon Williams; and nieces and nephews. Peter fought in the Golden Gloves and won two championships. He loved music and the stage and was involved in community and professional theater.

Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with a procession and graveside service to follow. He will be laid to rest at North Lawn Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
