Phanoula "Fane" (Georgiadou) Kreareas 1931-2019
age 88, embraced by the grace of The Holy Spirit, completed her life journey on July 3, 2019. Born in Thessaloniki, Greece in 1931 to the late George and Despina (Anastasios) Georgiadou, she was also preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, George; her beloved son, Peter; sister, Thalia (Constantinos) Terzoglou; brother, Lazaros (Evanthia) Georgiadou. Phanoula's love story began when her beloved husband George, saw a photograph of Phanoula from a close family friend. They corresponded via letters with her future husband George who lived in Canton, Ohio while Phanoula still lived in Greece. Smitten by her grace and beauty, George flew to Greece to pursue Phanoula and it was love at first sight. They were married in Thessaloniki, Greece in the beautiful church of Ayia Sophia (Holy Wisdom) on Aug. 2, 1959. Their journey continued as Phanoula moved to America with her husband, studied and learned the English language and raised their beautiful children Nikki, Peter and Christopher. Phanoula's children and grandchildren were her heart, pride, and joy. George and Phanoula's devoted love and commitment flourished and continued for 58 wonderful years until George's passing in 2017.
Phanoula loved and embraced her family and her many wonderful long lasting friends who visited her frequently until the end. Her smile and laugh were infectious and welcoming. She was a strong and determined woman who placed her focus on family and taught her children to be strong, independent and loving. If it was necessary, she could move mountains in order to accomplish a goal. Phanoula enjoyed cooking and baking her Greek recipes and lucky were the family and friends who were recipients or who received her written 'special family recipes'. On holidays or special occasions, her family would always look forward to her Spanakopita because it was truly out of this world. Phanoula had many talents one being sewing and knitting. She had magic hands that could mend anything. Her children and grandchildren would always come to her for their seamstress needs because they knew how talented she was. She had a unique flair for style and was ahead of her time when it came to interior decorating. Phanoula and George were always on the go and enjoyed traveling, as well as entertaining and hosting dinner parties with their family and close friends. Phanoula enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
She is survived by her children, Nikki Rossetti, Christopher (Heather) Kreareas; grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicole Rossetti, Sophia, Julianna and Peter Kreareas; great-grandson, Brayden Johnson; sisters, Irene (Anthanasios) Kazantsos, Evangelia (Constantinos) Giannoulis, Athanasia (Anast) Afentoulis of Greece; along with much loved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, The Silver Liners and The Ladies Philoptochos Society.
Family and friends will be received on July 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with the Trisagion Services to begin at 7 p.m. Additional calling hours will be July 18th, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with the funeral commencing at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251- 25th St. NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709. The family would like to thank Dr. Louis Shaheen for the many years of his devoted, compassionate care and to the medical staff and cardiology department at Aultman Hospital.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019