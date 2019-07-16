Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Phanoula "Fane" (Georgiadou) Kreareas


1931 - 2019
Phanoula "Fane" (Georgiadou) Kreareas Obituary
Phanoula "Fane" (Georgiadou) Kreareas

Family and friends will be received on July 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with the Trisagion Services to begin at 7 p.m. Additional calling hours will be July 18th, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with the funeral commencing at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251- 25th St. NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709.
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
