Phanoula "Fane" (Georgiadou) Kreareas
Family and friends will be received on July 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with the Trisagion Services to begin at 7 p.m. Additional calling hours will be July 18th, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with the funeral commencing at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251- 25th St. NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709.
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019