Philip "Phil" A. YarnellAge 72 of Canton, passed away Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton to the late Walter and Doris (Richard) Yarnell, he was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Dawson and brother Daniel R. Yarnell. Phil retired from Canton Drop Forge in 2006 after 27 years as a forklift operator. He was a past vice-president of the United Steel Workers Local #3446 and a member of the Canton Eagles Aerie #2370. Phil enjoyed camping at Salt Fork with his family and especially his grandchildren.Phil is survived by his wife, Patricia (Miller) Yarnell with whom they celebrated 50 years of marriage in March; daughters, Lisa Drake, Melissa (Ryan) Stevenson; five grandchildren, Evan and Jeremy Souza, Faith Hilliard, Samantha and Bryan Stevenson; sister-in-law, Merrily Yarnell; special nephew, Dan Yarnell Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.Gravesides services will be held at Richville Cemetery on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the best way to honor Phil is to donate a pint of blood or make a donation to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Pulmonary Department.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)