1/1
Philip A. "Phil" Yarnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip "Phil" A. Yarnell

Age 72 of Canton, passed away Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton to the late Walter and Doris (Richard) Yarnell, he was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Dawson and brother Daniel R. Yarnell. Phil retired from Canton Drop Forge in 2006 after 27 years as a forklift operator. He was a past vice-president of the United Steel Workers Local #3446 and a member of the Canton Eagles Aerie #2370. Phil enjoyed camping at Salt Fork with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Phil is survived by his wife, Patricia (Miller) Yarnell with whom they celebrated 50 years of marriage in March; daughters, Lisa Drake, Melissa (Ryan) Stevenson; five grandchildren, Evan and Jeremy Souza, Faith Hilliard, Samantha and Bryan Stevenson; sister-in-law, Merrily Yarnell; special nephew, Dan Yarnell Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Gravesides services will be held at Richville Cemetery on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the best way to honor Phil is to donate a pint of blood or make a donation to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Pulmonary Department.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved