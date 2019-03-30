Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4940 W. Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4940 W. Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP BRUNO


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PHILIP BRUNO Obituary
Philip Bruno 1930-2019

88, of Perry Twp. passed away on March 27, 2019 surronded by his loving family. Philip was born in Oil City, Pa. on December 29, 1930 to the late Anthony and Virginia Bruno. He was very proud to serve his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Philip retired from Danner Press after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, McKinley Eagles #2370, Korean War Veterans and US Navy Cruiser Sailor Association. He enjoyed his grandchildren, who called him "Papa", golf and vacationing in Florida.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel Bruno and Anthony Bruno. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Delores Bruno; sons, John (Donna) Bruno and Philip "Pete" (Lavonne) Bruno; grandchildren, Christopher Bruno, Michael Bruno and Nicole Bruno and brother, Dr. Frank (Myra) Bruno. The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 1, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton, OH 44708 with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Family and friends may visit from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now