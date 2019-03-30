|
Philip Bruno 1930-2019
88, of Perry Twp. passed away on March 27, 2019 surronded by his loving family. Philip was born in Oil City, Pa. on December 29, 1930 to the late Anthony and Virginia Bruno. He was very proud to serve his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Philip retired from Danner Press after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, McKinley Eagles #2370, Korean War Veterans and US Navy Cruiser Sailor Association. He enjoyed his grandchildren, who called him "Papa", golf and vacationing in Florida.
Preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel Bruno and Anthony Bruno. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Delores Bruno; sons, John (Donna) Bruno and Philip "Pete" (Lavonne) Bruno; grandchildren, Christopher Bruno, Michael Bruno and Nicole Bruno and brother, Dr. Frank (Myra) Bruno. The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 1, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton, OH 44708 with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Family and friends may visit from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019