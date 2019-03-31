|
|
|
Philip Bruno
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 1, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton, OH 44708 with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Family and friends may visit from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
