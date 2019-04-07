Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
PHILIP E. KIRKBRIDE


PHILIP E. KIRKBRIDE Obituary
Philip E. Kirkbride

78, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with services to follow at 2 p.m. In honoring his wishes, he will be cremated after services.

A full obituary notice will appear at a later date. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
