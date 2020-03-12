Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041

PHILIP J. MAGGIORE


1956 - 2020
PHILIP J. MAGGIORE Obituary
Philip J. Maggiore

age 63, of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Canton on April 25, 1956 to the late Michael and Patricia Maggiore. Philip attended Lincoln High School and was a self-employed roofer.

He is survived by his son, Philip, Jr.; daughters, Danielle (Anthony) Mandato and Allie (Jake) Wiles; six grandchildren; siblings: Flossie, Michele, Victor, Vicki, Stephen (Anita), Chrissy, and Rocco, and many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
