Philip J. Maggiore
age 63, of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Canton on April 25, 1956 to the late Michael and Patricia Maggiore. Philip attended Lincoln High School and was a self-employed roofer.
He is survived by his son, Philip, Jr.; daughters, Danielle (Anthony) Mandato and Allie (Jake) Wiles; six grandchildren; siblings: Flossie, Michele, Victor, Vicki, Stephen (Anita), Chrissy, and Rocco, and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020