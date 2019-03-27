|
Philip V. Papadopulos
age 78 of Canton, fell asleep in the Lord Monday, March 25. Born in Canton to the late Philip P. and Morphe (Georgiades) Papadopulos, he was preceded in death by his son Philip John Raymond Papadopulos and sister-in-law Penny Papadopulos. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bolivar Sportsman Club, and the Transport Workers Union #2022 where he served as vice-president and union steward. Philip was a 1959 graduate of McKinley High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Malone College in 1964, then went on to do graduate work in history and study law at the University of Akron. He retired from ConRail after almost 25 years. After retirement Philip could often be found at the open air Hartville marketplace, having a lifelong love of antiques and the people in the trade. He was passionate about education, was a voracious reader, and inspired his children and others to never stop learning.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Ann (Arnold) Papadopulos, children Alyssa Papadopulos, Melissa (Keric) Shiepis, John (Xiaoyu Guo) Papadopulos, Alexander Papadopulos. His favorite thing was being an amazing and loving Papou. Nothing brought him more joy than his four grandchildren; Andrea Papadopulos, Kerissa Shiepis, Angela Papadopulos, and Costandinos Shiepis. They all had him wrapped around their little fingers and had a special place in his heart, and he in theirs. He will be forever missed. He is also survived by his brother, John Papadopulos, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 10 to 11 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11, Rev. Dr. Daniel Rogich, Rev. Dr. Nicholas Gamvas, and Rev. Constantine G. Shiepis officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019