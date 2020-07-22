1/1
Phillip D. "Phil" Koehler
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Phillip "Phil" D. Koehler

age 76, of Navarre, passed away, after courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, on July 20, 2020. He was born to the late Russell and Rebecca (Stark) Koehler on August 22, 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of Louisville High School and a 1963 graduate of Canton Area Technical School. He married Antoinette DeSantis on November 21, 1964 and they shared almost 56 years together.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish in Navarre. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Phillip's memory can be made to the Stark County Parkinson's Group Attn: Marcia Short – 1309 Springhill NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. If you are not able to attend, the family understands that you will be with them in spirit. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

