Phillip "Craig" Dunn
76, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 19th., in his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in St. Louis, Mo. on April 14, 1943, a son of the late Emmett B. and Martha E. (Rice) Dunn, also preceded in death by beloved wife, Hollie (Boyanton) Dunn and sister, Eileen Bauer. He served in the United States Navy in the Vietnam conflict and was a retired Naval Officer as well as an electrical engineer with McDonnell Douglas and EG&G.
Survived by one daughter, Erica (Drew) Eckel, of Canton, Ohio; one son, Scott (Regina) Dunn, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Madelyn (Steve) Quance, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Jackie, Kevin, Cole and Sam.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website:
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020