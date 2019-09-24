|
Phillip L. Micciche
age 74 of North Canton, passed away Wednesday afternoon at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton to the late Richard and Mary Louise (Lab) Micciche, he was preceded in death by his sister Annie Cotyk. He was a 1963 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, and a 1971 graduate of Kent State University. He was an Army veteran. Phillip retired in 2000 as a computer audit specialist for the IRS after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Parish in North Canton. An avid golfer, Phillip loved the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Pocci) Micciche, sons Chris Micciche of Columbus, Matthew Micciche of Akron, brother Joseph (Rose) Micciche of Canton, sisters Mary Lou (Earl) Wolfe of Louisville, Carmel Masters of Canton, sisters-in-law Cheryl Valentine and Diane Ruegamer both of Canton, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Parish, North Canton, with Rev. Fr. John Keehner, celebrant. Memorial donations in Phillip's name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019