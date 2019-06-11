|
|
Phillip L. Reynolds Sr.
Age 80, of Canton, Ohio, formerly Dickinson, Texas, passed away at his daughter's residence on Friday June 7, 2019. He and his twin brother Dennis were born in Pikeville, Ky. on December 24, 1938. Phillip was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School. He had resided in Galveston, Texas for the past 50 years, returning to Canton four years ago.
He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Todd Reynolds; his wife, Pamela (Mohasek) Reynolds; his twin brother, Dennis Reynolds and his mother, Ruth Rhodes. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Larry) Hosmer; son, Phillip (Audrey) Reynolds Jr., seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Phillip requested no services but only that his cremated remains are taken back to Galveston, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019