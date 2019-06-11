Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip L. Reynolds Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip L. Reynolds Sr. Obituary
Phillip L. Reynolds Sr.

Age 80, of Canton, Ohio, formerly Dickinson, Texas, passed away at his daughter's residence on Friday June 7, 2019. He and his twin brother Dennis were born in Pikeville, Ky. on December 24, 1938. Phillip was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School. He had resided in Galveston, Texas for the past 50 years, returning to Canton four years ago.

He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Todd Reynolds; his wife, Pamela (Mohasek) Reynolds; his twin brother, Dennis Reynolds and his mother, Ruth Rhodes. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Larry) Hosmer; son, Phillip (Audrey) Reynolds Jr., seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Phillip requested no services but only that his cremated remains are taken back to Galveston, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now