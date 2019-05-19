|
|
Phillip McNickle, Jr.
Loving husband and father was called home by God on Saturday, May 11th at the age of 56. Phillip was born Sept. 4, 1962 in Canton, Ohio. He was a hard working steel worker of 35 years. Phillip enjoyed on-line gaming, playing cards and riding his Harley. One of his most favorite past times was spending the summer days with his family boating on the lake. He had the uncanny ability to make you smile even when you didn't want to. He was a wonderful husband and family man. He adored his wife, son and grandchildren.
Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Phillip "Larry" McNickle. He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Phillip III; grandchildren, Delaney, Phillip IV and Avery; mother, Betty; sister, Shari (Joe); brother, Rich (Michelle) and his dog, Bear.
Services were private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Phil's name to PurpleStride – Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California 30266 – 1-877-272-6226. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019