Phillip W. Sword Sr.
1946 - 2020
Phillip W. Sword, Sr.

age 73, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Phillip was born on October 14, 1946 in Massillon the son of the late Harvey and Betty Jane (Dusz) Sword. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1964 graduate of Tuslaw High School where he broke some football records and still to this day does. He enjoyed all types of sports. Phillip loved bowling. He coached semi-pro football and was the umpire for softball tournaments. Phillip was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Luella, whom he shared 29 years of marriage before her passing. He is survived by his children, Christine (fiancé Mark Jones) Boles, Tammy Sword- Teets, and Phillip W. Sword, Jr.; grandchildren, Logan, Braylann, Ethan, Katie, Joshua, and RoMan; six great grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Gale), Jeffery (Cara), and Harvey (Adrian); and his loving companion, Cindy DelVecchio whom he shared 16 years with.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Dalton Cemetery in Dalton, Ohio. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dalton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
