Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
PHINEAS M. YODER


1931 - 2019
PHINEAS M. YODER Obituary
Phineas M. Yoder

87, of 6107 Meter Road, Kensington, Ohio, died Saturday evening, August 3, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio, after a brief illness. He was born on September 24, 1931 at Cochranton, PA, to Valentine and Mary (Miller) Yoder.

On November 7, 1954 he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen (Weaver). They lived in matrimony for 64 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, Kenneth (Luella) Yoder of Kensington, OH, Arnold (Sharon) Yoder of Gads Hill, ON Canada; and two daughters, Margaret and Marilyn Yoder of the home, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and five sisters. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a member of the Glade Run Mennonite Church.

The funeral will be held at the Glade Run Mennonite Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with Lester Otto, Nathan Otto, Elmer Yoder and Levi Beidler officiating. Calling hours are Tuesday afternoon and evening 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Glade Run Mennonite Church. Burial in Glade Run Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019
Download Now