Phyllis A. Beadnell
Phyllis A. Beadnell

Age 58, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday July 26, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was a 1980 graduate of East Canton High School and formerly employed by Lustrous Metal Coatings, Inc. for 28 years.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Eloise "Suzie" Rentz. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Jeff L. Beadnell to whom she was married 23 years; one daughter, Amber E. Beadnell; grandson, Jayden Lee White-Beadnell; her parents, William and Olive Hartenstein III; one sister, Joyce Brinkerhoff; two brothers, Kenny Moreland and William Hartenstein IV.

There are no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
