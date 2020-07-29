Phyllis A. Beadnell



Age 58, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday July 26, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was a 1980 graduate of East Canton High School and formerly employed by Lustrous Metal Coatings, Inc. for 28 years.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Eloise "Suzie" Rentz. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Jeff L. Beadnell to whom she was married 23 years; one daughter, Amber E. Beadnell; grandson, Jayden Lee White-Beadnell; her parents, William and Olive Hartenstein III; one sister, Joyce Brinkerhoff; two brothers, Kenny Moreland and William Hartenstein IV.



