|
|
Phyllis Annette Patterson
Age 80 passed away April 19, 2020. Born to the late Donald and Elizabeth Schambs in Mansfield; proceeded in death by husband, Steve and brother, James E. "Gene" Schambs;, son-in law, Jeff and sister-in-law, Beverly. She was loved and survived by her children, Lori Goff and Mike (Pam) Patterson; brothers, David, John (Gayle) Schambs; and sister, Judy (Rex) Swayzee; sister-in law, Carolyn Schambs; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Special friend, Roy and Maryellen Miller
Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and was retired from J.C. Penney. She brought love and laughter wherever she went will be deeply missed. Special thanks to the nurses and aids at
Meadow Wind Health Care and especially Lonnie.
Due to conditions of Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020