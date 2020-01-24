|
Phyllis E. Denman
60, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Altercare of Louisville. She was born in Millersburg, Ohio on December 25, 1959 to the late Herman and Pearl Schaefer. Phyllis was employed in the mail room at the Timken Company for several years. She was a member of VFW Post #7490 and Eagle's Aerie #2374 in Louisville. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Villono. Phyllis leaves her longtime companion, James Porrazzo; children, Wenny (Scott) Denman, Erika (Matt) Knopp, Christy (Anthony) Denman, Phyllis Black and Bill (Stephanie) Peters III; 11 grandchildren and her sister, Irma Lou McNeal. The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Altercare of Louisville and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care given to Phyllis.
Visitation will be Monday January 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 24, 2020