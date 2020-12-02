CAPT Phyllis J. Elsass,
Navy Nurse Corps, USN (RET)
passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio, on August 28, 1932. Phyllis began her long, successful nursing career first as a Registered Nurse graduate from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing followed by a commissioning in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant stationed in St Albans, NY in 1956. Her 31 years in the Navy took her to numerous duty stations in places such as Guam, Yokosuka, Japan and Rota, Spain. She was the Director of Nursing at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD from1981-1983 and culminated her illustrious military service as the first Navy Nurse Commanding Officer at the Naval School of Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD from 1983-1987.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Allahda and George; and her brother, John; and was survived by her youngest brother, David; several nieces, nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 1460 State St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721. Friends my visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Phyllis will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721