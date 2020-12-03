1/
Phyllis J. Elsass
CAPT Phyllis J. Elsass, Navy Nurse Corps,

USN (RET)

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 1460 State St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721.

Friends my visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Phyllis will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit:

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Jacobs Lutheran Church
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Jacobs Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Thank you for your service.
My condolences and prayers to the family and friends.
Michael Lanza
