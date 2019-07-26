|
|
|
Phyllis J. Nees
Of Louisville, Ohio passed away July 25, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center at the age of 91.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Phyllis's family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Seville, Ohio on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The complete obituary will be available for viewing in Saturday's paper. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families
Since 1867
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019