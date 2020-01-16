Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Resources
PHYLLIS J. PHILLIPS

PHYLLIS J. PHILLIPS Obituary
Phyllis J. Phillips

78 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. Phyllis was member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Alliance, Ohio. She worked as a Social Worker; and also served the City of Alliance as 2nd Ward Councilwoman for 16 years. She has graced so many boards and organizations such as Alliance and Stark County Democratic Clubs, Stark County Black Caucus, Alliance NAACP, United Way Board, Stark Minority Health Board and The Red Hatters Society.

She leaves to cherish her memories son, Michael; four grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, one brother and a host of relatives, extended family and friends.

Homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Second Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron M. Hill Sr. Officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by:

Sommerville Funeral Services, 330-836-2725
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
