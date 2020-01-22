Home

Trinity Gospel Temple
1612 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH 44708
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Gospel Temple
1612 Tuscarawas St. W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Gospel Temple
1612 Tuscarawas St. W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Phyllis Jean Barth


1945 - 2020
Phyllis Jean Barth Obituary
Phyllis Jean Barth

74, of Canton passed away on January 20, 2020. Phyllis was born in Luke, Md. on December 16, 1945 to the late Claude and Leona Winters. She was an active member of Cathedral of Life.

Preceded in death by her brother, Wendall Broadwater and grandson, Jonathon Barth. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, David Barth; children, Tamera (Mark) Hajdu, Wendy (Todd) Piero and John Barth; grandchildren, Benjamin, Claudia. Constance, Garrett, Maddie and Jake; siblings, Calvin Winters, Rita Barr, Myrtle Whipkey, Judy Price, Ralph Broadwater, Vicki Payne, Cheryl Price and Vonda Monroe.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday January 24, 2020 at Trinity Gospel Temple 1612 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, OH 44708 with Dr. Dana Gammill officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
