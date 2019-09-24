Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church
Navarre, OH
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church in Navarre. Pastor Carl Kandel and Rev. Paul Gerycz will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Tuesday evening, September 24, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family has also suggested memorial contributions to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl Memorial UMC or the Fairless Food Cupboard. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.











Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019
