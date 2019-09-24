|
|
|
Phyllis Jean
Cotton
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church in Navarre. Pastor Carl Kandel and Rev. Paul Gerycz will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Tuesday evening, September 24, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family has also suggested memorial contributions to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl Memorial UMC or the Fairless Food Cupboard. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019