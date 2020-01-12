The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
PHYLLIS M. (MARTIN) STUCK


1928 - 2020
PHYLLIS M. (MARTIN) STUCK Obituary
Phyllis M. (Martin) Stuck

age 91, passed away January 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH. She was born on July 1, 1928, in Orrville, OH, to Leslie and Nancy (Wagner) Martin. Phyllis graduated from Wooster High School and Massillon School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at Massillon City and Massillon State Hospital. Her hobbies included bird watching, camping, gardening, fishing and Cleveland sports. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Stuck; one brother, and three sisters.

She is survived by daughters, Charlene (John) Worrall, Barbara (Raymond) Kennedy; sons: Leslie (Tonya), Randy (Susan), Bryan (Frances); nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Martin; her sister-in-law, Rose (Stuck) Williams; and her brothers-in-law, Merle Weiman and Dale Rudy.

A service to celebrate her life will take place on Tuesday, January 14th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon, OH, with Pastor Les Peine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Stuck's name to Epworth United Methodist Church's Building Fund.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory,

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
