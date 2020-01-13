The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
PHYLLIS M. (MARTIN) STUCK


1928 - 2020
PHYLLIS M. (MARTIN) STUCK Obituary
Phyllis M.

(Martin) Stuck

A service to celebrate her life will take place on Tuesday, January 14th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon, OH, with Pastor Les Peine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday (TONIGHT), from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Stuck's name to Epworth United Methodist Church's Building Fund.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory,

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
