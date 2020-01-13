|
|
Phyllis M.
(Martin) Stuck
A service to celebrate her life will take place on Tuesday, January 14th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon, OH, with Pastor Les Peine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Monday (TONIGHT), from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Stuck's name to Epworth United Methodist Church's Building Fund.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory,
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020