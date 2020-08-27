Or Copy this URL to Share

92, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, August 23, 2020. Born in Massillon, April 3, 1928, a daughter to the late Charles Albert and Lucille May (Englehardt) Schultz, Phyllis graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1946. She married fellow Massillonian and former Tiger football standout, Merle Darrah, Jr., in 1949. When Merle began his professional career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 1952, the young family was required to move every few years. In the mid-60's, living in Miami County, Ohio, Phyllis worked as a secretary and key punch operator for the former Atlas Underwear Company (now Medalist/Performance Sports Apparel) and the former Wood Shovel and Tool Co., both located in Piqua. While stationed in Lucas County, she worked as a civilian secretary to Col. Bell with the 180th TFW Ohio Air National Guard in Swanton. She enjoyed working as a secretary and receptionist and continued with several area businesses after returning to Massillon. After she and Merle retired, they enjoyed touring the country in their motor home. They shared several other hobbies that included crafts, ornate egg decorating, collecting oriental plates and Toby Jugs. A devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom, grandma and great-grandma, Phyllis was a terrific cook and a gifted seamstress. Her grandchildren were forever the apple of her eye and she tried to never miss a game, meet, match or concert; ready to offer a helping hand, a word of practical advice or just be a good listener.



Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Merle R. Darrah, Jr; daughter, Debra Darrah Edminson; her sisters, Ruth Schultz Crone and Mary Jane Schultz Lewis and brother, Chuck Schultz; Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Darcie Darrah, of Bucyrus and son, Doug (Christine) Darrah, of Toledo; her nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Edminson, of Massillon; a host of nieces and nephews; and her dear neighbor, friend and caregiver, Ruthann Hlavsa.



Phyllis was a life-member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family will receive condolences in the church for one hour, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A private, family funeral will follow at the noon hour. For the safety of those entering the church, face masks are essential. Social distancing protocols will be observed as well as St. Paul's Church guidelines for public worship. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made to advance the mission and ministry of St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Massillon Salvation Army. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,



