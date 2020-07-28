1/
PHYLLIS VAN DRUNEN
Phyllis Van Drunen

Phyllis (Moauro) Van Drunen, age 87, formerly of Canton, OH, passed away July 22, 2020 from Covid-19 at an assisted living home in Peoria, AZ.

Preceded in death by husband, Gilbert Van Drunen; parents, Luigi and Nicoletta Moauro; sisters: Lucille Phillips, Rose Strader, Jenny Borland; and brother, Nick Moauro. Survived by children: Gilbert Van Drunen of Sun City, AZ., Mark and Lisa Van Drunen of Peoria, AZ., Karen and Murray Masterson of Peoria, AZ., Scott and Julie Van Drunen of Phoenix, AZ., Eric and Clara Van Drunen of San Diego, CA. Eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Sister, Pauline Brooks of Scottsdale, AZ; brother, John Moauro of Canton, OH; and sister in-law, Marilyn Moauro of Dover, OH.

Service and burial will be held in Scottsdale, AZ.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
