Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church,
2813 Lincoln Way NW,
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church,
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pia Reichlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pia A. Reichlin


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pia A. Reichlin Obituary
Pia A. Reichlin 1936-2019

Age 83 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born February 17, 1936, in Steinen, Switzerland, the daughter of the late Franz and Pia (Struby) Lindauer. Pia was a seamstress for Stern and Manns and Zelie's dress shops. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and the Swiss Club of Canton. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Pia is survived by daughters, Esther Reichlin and Ingrid Reichlin; sons, Mike Reichlin (Debbie), Mark (Jennifer) Reichlin, Joe (Amy) Reichlin; grandchildren, Leah (Ryan) McNeill, Brooke (Colin) Skopinski, Rachel Reichlin, Lauren Osborne, Analiese Reichlin, Nicholas, Emma, and Will Reichlin; six great-grandsons; sisters, Margrit and Elisabeth; brothers Willy, Alois, Ferdi and Peter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ferdinand E. Reichlin; sisters, Rosmarie and Josy; brother, Franz; and daughter-in-law, Helene Reichlin.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Brian Cline celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Visitation will be held an hour prior at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caring Stitchers, %Mary Sirgo, 2221 Tremont St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rose Lane Health Care and Crossroads Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now