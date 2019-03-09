|
Pia A. Reichlin 1936-2019
Age 83 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born February 17, 1936, in Steinen, Switzerland, the daughter of the late Franz and Pia (Struby) Lindauer. Pia was a seamstress for Stern and Manns and Zelie's dress shops. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and the Swiss Club of Canton. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Pia is survived by daughters, Esther Reichlin and Ingrid Reichlin; sons, Mike Reichlin (Debbie), Mark (Jennifer) Reichlin, Joe (Amy) Reichlin; grandchildren, Leah (Ryan) McNeill, Brooke (Colin) Skopinski, Rachel Reichlin, Lauren Osborne, Analiese Reichlin, Nicholas, Emma, and Will Reichlin; six great-grandsons; sisters, Margrit and Elisabeth; brothers Willy, Alois, Ferdi and Peter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ferdinand E. Reichlin; sisters, Rosmarie and Josy; brother, Franz; and daughter-in-law, Helene Reichlin.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Brian Cline celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Visitation will be held an hour prior at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caring Stitchers, %Mary Sirgo, 2221 Tremont St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rose Lane Health Care and Crossroads Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019