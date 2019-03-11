|
|
|
Pia A. Reichlin
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Brian Cline celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Visitation will be held an hour prior at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caring Stitchers, %Mary Sirgo, 2221 Tremont St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More