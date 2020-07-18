PIERINA GAABRIELE

Pierina Gabrieleage 92, of Canton, OH, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1927 in Isola Del Liri, Italy to her late parents Pasquale and Assunta Catallo. Pasquale held education in high regard and supported Pierina in her endeavor to further her education and become a schoolteacher. Pierina met her late husband Luigi (Gino) Gabriele in neighboring town Sora, and they eventually married in 1950. Luigi had been traveling back and forth from the United States during their engagement and after their wedding to become settled before sending for Pierina. She emigrated to the United States in 1951, just days before their first child was born. Family was considered the most important thing to Luigi and Pierina, as evidenced by their 64-year-long marriage and close-knit family relationships throughout their lives. While she never taught formally after she emigrated, Pierina was a life-long educator. She would teach everything from cooking to baking (her tomato sauce and homemade bread were legendary) to sewing and gardening with patience and compassion. She will be remembered for her unwavering kindness and her steady resilience throughout life's ups and downs.She is preceded in death by her parents Pasquale and Assunta; her husband, Luigi; and her son-in-law, Antonio. She is survived by her sister, Adele; children: Helen, Giulio (Georgene), and Rose (Michael); grandchildren: Alessandra (Mario), Roberta (Giovanni), Amanda, Vanessa (Ryan), Grant, Parker, and Jade; great grandchildren, Nicole and Miro.A private Mass of Christian burial was held at Little Flower Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Entombment was in Calvary Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations in Pierina's name may be made to The Village of St. Edwards Memory Care Unit, 880 Main St., Wadsworth, OH 44281.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)