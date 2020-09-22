Polly Ann Auer
88, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept, 19, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Polly was a lifelong resident of Canton until moving to Florida to be closer to her sons and grandchildren in 2018. Polly will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), Colonial Dames of America, and Daughters of 1812. She served terms as officer including Treasurer of DAR and other societies focused on US heritage. Polly was a member of the Episcopal Church.
Polly is survived by her husband of 68 years, John F. Auer, two sons, John and Bill, five grandchildren, Billy, Austin, Meredith, John, and Regis, and two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Grayson.
Polly will be laid to rest in North Lawn cemetery following a graveside service at 2 pm on Wednesday, September, 23rd. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Suncoast Hospice of Clearwater. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)