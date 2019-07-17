|
Polly J. (Kamp) Bell 1941 – 2019
Age 77, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Inn at Belden Village. She was born on August 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Emil and Mary Kamp. Polly was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Elementary School and Timken Vocational High School, class of 1959. After graduation she worked at Weber Dental and later as bookkeeper for St. Joseph Federal Credit Union prior to working as the bookkeeper at Fire Protection Service, the business that she and her late husband, Robert, owned. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" L. Bell.
She is survived by her devoted brother, James E. Kamp, wife Lorraine, niece Kristen (David) Beck; nephew, James M. Kamp and great-nieces Lauren and Emma Beck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at the church. Polly's family is most grateful for the kind and loving care she received at The Inn at Belden Village where she resided the past three years and the Aultman Hospice care she also received. A special thank you to her doctor, Louis Shaheen. We will always remember the joy she felt with the wonderful entertainment they provided at the Inn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in loving memory of Polly J. Bell. Those unable to attend may sign the online guest book at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
