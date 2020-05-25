In Loving Memory of
R. Dale Drukenbrod
1921-2017
All the twinkling
in the sky
are eyes of everyone's loved ones
who have died.
Two that twinkles so blue
are the eyes of
my loved one you.
Miss and Love you
very much,
your wife Betty
R. Dale Drukenbrod
1921-2017
All the twinkling
in the sky
are eyes of everyone's loved ones
who have died.
Two that twinkles so blue
are the eyes of
my loved one you.
Miss and Love you
very much,
your wife Betty
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.