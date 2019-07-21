|
|
R. Scott Miner
June 25, 1962 - July 18, 2019
Scott Miner, age 57 of Canal Fulton passed away surrounded by his family July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Eugene Miner and Thelma V. (Hayes) Miner.
Scott was the loving husband of Carol (Rohr) Miner and Children Sheena Miner, Jennifer (Craig) Semelsberger, Robby (Shannon) Boak and Jeremy Boak.
Memorial Services will be held SATURDAY, July 27, 2019, 12 p.m. Noon at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street, East (Rt.93, Canal Fulton) and where friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
www.swigarteasterling-
funeralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019