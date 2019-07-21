Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. MINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. SCOTT MINER


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. SCOTT MINER Obituary
R. Scott Miner

June 25, 1962 - July 18, 2019

Scott Miner, age 57 of Canal Fulton passed away surrounded by his family July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Eugene Miner and Thelma V. (Hayes) Miner.

Scott was the loving husband of Carol (Rohr) Miner and Children Sheena Miner, Jennifer (Craig) Semelsberger, Robby (Shannon) Boak and Jeremy Boak.

Memorial Services will be held SATURDAY, July 27, 2019, 12 p.m. Noon at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street, East (Rt.93, Canal Fulton) and where friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

www.swigarteasterling-

funeralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now