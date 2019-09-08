|
Rachael Ann Miday
Age 86 passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1933 in Canton, the daughter of the late Paul and Susan (Fisher) Kurzinsky. Rachael was a 1951 Lincoln High School graduate and retired from the former Timken Mercy Medical Center after twenty-two years of service. She was a long time members of St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Altar Rosary Society. Rachael volunteered for the St. Joan of Arc food cupboard as well as Bingo at both St. Joan of Arc and St. Joseph Church in Canton. She was a member of Massillion Mothers of Twins She enjoyed crocheting many afghan blankets for her children as well as traveling and gardening. Rachael had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren and enjoyed going and watching her family play in many, many basketball games.
Rachael is survived by her husband, Louis J. Miday, Sr.; sons, Joe, Michael (Carol), David (Kathy), Richard, and Steve (Dana) Miday; daughters, Rachael Marie (Rick) Evans, Patricia Sue (Denny) Williams, Theresa Carol Miday and Janet L.(Dave McKenna) Shields; brother Paul Kurzinsky, Jr.; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rachael was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Marie Miday; sisters, Sue Naegeli, Etha Luzio.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Rachael's family extends their greatest gratitude to Mercy Home Health Care as well as the Pines. Donations may be made in Christina Miday's name to St. Joan of Arc School or to St. Joan of Arc Church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019