Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
RACHAEL ANN MIDAY


1933 - 2019
RACHAEL ANN MIDAY Obituary
Rachael Ann

Miday

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Wiekart as celebrant. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019
