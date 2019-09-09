|
Rachael Ann
Miday
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Wiekart as celebrant. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
