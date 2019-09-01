|
Rachel E. Rinehart-Warehime
48, of Navarre, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from complications of cancer and was surrounded by her loving family. Rachel was born on November 23, 1970 in Canton to James and
Mariann (Berkebile) Rinehart. She was the 8th generation of Rinehart's to grow up on Winding Brook Farm. Rachel was a graduate of Malone University, with a
major in social science and loved the study of cultures. She was a true Anglophile.
She married the love of her life and best friend, Joe Warehime on October 23, 2004. They shared a love for many things, especially history and fine foods, which also included Indian cuisine. Rachel loved baking, beautiful flowers, cheese and chocolate. She had a discriminating taste and impeccable manners, with a witty but always kind, sense of humor. She was a favorite person to a lot of people but her husband Joe and daughter Ada were no doubt, her favorites.
Rachel will be deeply missed by her husband and daughter; her parents James and Mariann Rinehart; her sister Amy Rinehart; nephew Gus Pollock; Aunts and Uncles Kent and Ann Myers, Willard and Jean Berkebile & Jack and Linda Berkebile; many cousins and friends; and her feathery parrot companion, Cyrus.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11 a.m. at Stanwood Cemetery.
Paquelet (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019