The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for RACHEL RINEHART-WAREHIME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RACHEL E. RINEHART-WAREHIME


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RACHEL E. RINEHART-WAREHIME Obituary
Rachel E. Rinehart-Warehime

48, of Navarre, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from complications of cancer and was surrounded by her loving family. Rachel was born on November 23, 1970 in Canton to James and

Mariann (Berkebile) Rinehart. She was the 8th generation of Rinehart's to grow up on Winding Brook Farm. Rachel was a graduate of Malone University, with a

major in social science and loved the study of cultures. She was a true Anglophile.

She married the love of her life and best friend, Joe Warehime on October 23, 2004. They shared a love for many things, especially history and fine foods, which also included Indian cuisine. Rachel loved baking, beautiful flowers, cheese and chocolate. She had a discriminating taste and impeccable manners, with a witty but always kind, sense of humor. She was a favorite person to a lot of people but her husband Joe and daughter Ada were no doubt, her favorites.

Rachel will be deeply missed by her husband and daughter; her parents James and Mariann Rinehart; her sister Amy Rinehart; nephew Gus Pollock; Aunts and Uncles Kent and Ann Myers, Willard and Jean Berkebile & Jack and Linda Berkebile; many cousins and friends; and her feathery parrot companion, Cyrus.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11 a.m. at Stanwood Cemetery.

Paquelet (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RACHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now