Rachel L. Reeder
age 32 of Hartville departed us in hopes of a better life on May 21st 2019. She was born Dec. 27th 1986 in Canton Ohio. Rachel survived terminal cancer as a child, she was told she wouldn't see her 1st birthday. Rachel was told she could never become a mother and left behind two beautiful children, a five year old son, Glenn and one year old daughter, Astrid. She was left paraplegic from cancer and unable to walk but it never slowed her down in life. Rachel had a fire inside her of which this world has never seen before and will never know again. She was known for her positive outlook and infectious laugh that could be heard anywhere in a crowded room.
Rachel is survived by her two children, Glenn and Astrid; her mother, Nola L. Reeder; her father, Scott M. Reeder; two brothers, Jherrid S. Reeder and Micah J. Reeder; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday at Arnold's Funeral Home in Hartville. Calling hours Friday 4-7 p.m. with a second viewing to be held Saturday at 11 a.m. prior to funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Rachel's Memorial fund @ GoFundMe.com/ Rachel-reeder-memorial
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019