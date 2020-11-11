Ralph A. Doty
age 89, of Jackson Twp., passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Landings. He was born June 30, 1931, in Massillon, the son of the late Fred and Evelyn (Shaidnagle) Doty. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School Class of 1949. He was a Veteran serving in the Army. Ralph retired from Sears after 40 years of service and had worked for American Greetings for over 10 years. He had his "fun" job at ACME Fresh Market. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Ralph enjoyed woodworking and was an all around handyman.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis (Kile) Doty; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and David Sanford of North Port, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Tonya Doty of Canton; son, Scott Doty; grandsons, Kile Sanford and Brandyn Doty; and granddaughter, Rachel Doty. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Doty.
There will be no services. His final place of rest will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 103, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -
Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148