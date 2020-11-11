1/
Ralph A. Doty
1931 - 2020
Ralph A. Doty

age 89, of Jackson Twp., passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Landings. He was born June 30, 1931, in Massillon, the son of the late Fred and Evelyn (Shaidnagle) Doty. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School Class of 1949. He was a Veteran serving in the Army. Ralph retired from Sears after 40 years of service and had worked for American Greetings for over 10 years. He had his "fun" job at ACME Fresh Market. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Ralph enjoyed woodworking and was an all around handyman.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis (Kile) Doty; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and David Sanford of North Port, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Tonya Doty of Canton; son, Scott Doty; grandsons, Kile Sanford and Brandyn Doty; and granddaughter, Rachel Doty. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Doty.

There will be no services. His final place of rest will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 103, Akron, Ohio 44333.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -

Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 10, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of my Dear friend Ralph. We worked together at Acme. I have a lot of good memories and great conversations. Semper Fi Marine!❤❤.From Cindy Kuemerle.
Cindy Kuemerle
Friend
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
