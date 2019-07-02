Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
RALPH A. MARTINELLI


1935 - 2019
RALPH A. MARTINELLI Obituary
Ralph A. Martinelli

Age 84, of Canton, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 in his home. He was born May 13, 1935 in California, PA to the late Joseph and Katherine (Carfang) Martinelli. Ralph retired from the General Electric Corporation in 1997 after 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First Christian Church of Malvern. Ralph served as treasurer for the Ohio Hot Stove Association for 40 years and was an umpire, coach and executive secretary. Ralph was inducted into the Canton Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Alex Martinelli; two sisters-in-law, Lynn La Rocca and Louise Martinelli; one niece, Linda Heister. Ralph is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Sheets) to whom he was married 52 years; two children, Russ (Dena) Martinelli and Katherine (Glen) Catlett; six grandchildren, Ashley (Eli), Tiera, Walker, Carissa, Taylor and Brice; three great-grandchildren, Anelise, Briella and Serenity; one brother, Joe (Barb) Martinelli.

Funeral services will be Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Mark Black officiating. Friends and family will be received Friday 5-8 pm and one hour before services on Saturday (10-11 am). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to assist in the ongoing medical expenses for Ralph's daughter, Kathy Martinelli Catlett. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 2, 2019
