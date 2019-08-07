|
|
Ralph "Tim" Chaboude
age 69 of Massillon, OH passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1950 in New Vienna, OH to the late Earl and Aleece Chaboude. He was a surly fisherman and loved by many.
In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his sister, Bunny. He is survived by his son, Tim Chaboude of Massillon, brother Charles Chaboude of Dalton, and sister Janet (Don) Smith of Massillon.
A family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2019