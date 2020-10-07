Ralph D. "Del" Crum
87, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1933, the son of the late Ralph and Ethel Crum. He graduated from Timken High School in 1950. Del proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Del was a man of great faith and was a member of Church of the Lakes for 58 years and held many offices at the church. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and hunting. Del was quick to smile, had a great sense of humor, and had much love in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn (Max) Nelson. Del will be missed by his best friend and loving wife of 58 years, Eusebia R. Crum; son, Richard (Dawn) Crum; daughter, Kathy (Dave) Kirven; grandchildren: John, Jared, Seth Crum, Cassidy, and Jake Kirven; beloved 4-legged companion Stella; and other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at Church of the Lakes (5944 Fulton Dr. N.W., Canton), where Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bryan George officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice & Pallative Care, Gift of Day Program, (3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Ste. E., Green, Ohio 44685), and/or Canton Calvary Mission (1345 Gibbs Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44705). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721