Ralph F. Thomas
92, passed away on February 8, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1926 the son of the late Clarence & Pearl Thomas in Moundsville, OH. Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal. He retired from Wean United after 31 years. He then worked as a bus driver for 15 years for Canton City Schools. Ralph was a lifetime member of ODD Fellowes. He enjoyed bowling but his greatest joy was being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Thomas; and son Roger Thomas. Ralph is survived by his loving family, sons Gary (Kay) Thomas, and Robert Thomas; daughter Sandi (Blaine) Boron; grandchildren Kristen (Dennis) White, Melissa (Josh) Shimek, Allison (Adam) Lee, Lindsay Boron, Joshua Boron, Lee (Gail) Thomas, Jeremy (Mara) Thomas, and Bill (Michelle) Porras; great-grandchildren Reagan Thomas, Malek Thomas, Dax Thomas, Maria Porras, Alex Porras, Cohen White, Kenzley White, Olivia Beadle, Alexa Shimek, Maddox Shimek, Maverick Shimek, Emma Lee, Penelope Lee, and Calvin Lee; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00PM. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
