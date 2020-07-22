1/
RALPH FOX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Fox

1940-July 17, 2020

of Ft. Myers, FL, was born in Canton, OH, attending St. John's primary, Central Catholic HS. where he was a star wrestler, and Our Lady of Peace parish. He graduated from Kent State University and joined the faculty of George Washington HS, Alexandria, VA as head wrestling coach/

health and physical education teacher. Prior to retirement, he married Elise Scharf (since deceased), moving to Gettysburg, PA, where he was a member of Moose, Elks, AmVets and the American Legion. He drove many years for a religious organization retirement home and Historic Tours of Gettysburg, spending summers at his favorite Seaside Cottage in Fenwick Is, DE. In recent years Ralph migrated from Snowbird to Florida resident.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, William E. and Helen Sikora Fox; brother, William Fox, Jr; and sister, Helen Fox Smith.

He leaves behind many dear friends; and his loving family: sister, Jean (Dan) Kinsinger, Canton, OH, brother, Ed (Diane), Greenwich, CT; many nieces and nephews; and Sandra Songdahl, his dear partner in Ft. Myers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
4320 Colonial Blvd
Ft. Myers, FL 33980
(239) 308-9400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Had him for Sr, PE and was one of his Senior Leaders. He was one of the nicest down to earth teachers I ever had. Seemed a little more like a big brother than teacher. I saw him years later at a class reunion. He looked the same with his traditional flat top hair cut. He had the same smile and was the same nice guy he had been 35 or so years before. He was a blessing to all of us. RIP.
Dale Morris
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr. Fox was one of the best teachers I had at GW high school in Alexandria VA. Saw him when He was the drivers ed instructor for my daughter at west potomac high. He will be missed. May he RIP
Jack Moore
Student
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you.
Deb
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved