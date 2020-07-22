Ralph Fox



1940-July 17, 2020



of Ft. Myers, FL, was born in Canton, OH, attending St. John's primary, Central Catholic HS. where he was a star wrestler, and Our Lady of Peace parish. He graduated from Kent State University and joined the faculty of George Washington HS, Alexandria, VA as head wrestling coach/



health and physical education teacher. Prior to retirement, he married Elise Scharf (since deceased), moving to Gettysburg, PA, where he was a member of Moose, Elks, AmVets and the American Legion. He drove many years for a religious organization retirement home and Historic Tours of Gettysburg, spending summers at his favorite Seaside Cottage in Fenwick Is, DE. In recent years Ralph migrated from Snowbird to Florida resident.



He is pre-deceased by his parents, William E. and Helen Sikora Fox; brother, William Fox, Jr; and sister, Helen Fox Smith.



He leaves behind many dear friends; and his loving family: sister, Jean (Dan) Kinsinger, Canton, OH, brother, Ed (Diane), Greenwich, CT; many nieces and nephews; and Sandra Songdahl, his dear partner in Ft. Myers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store